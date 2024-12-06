Driver Killed In Head-On Crash On Patriot Highway In Spotsylvania

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the area of Patriot Highway and Orchard Ridge Drive, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by William Aimino, was traveling northbound when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2005 International flatbed truck.

Aimino, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the flatbed truck was not reported injured.

The case remains under investigation by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

“Sheriff Roger Harris and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office extend their condolences to Mr. Aimino’s family and friends for their loss,” the office said in a statement.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.