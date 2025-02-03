Driver Hits 120 MPH In High-Speed Chase Before Virginia Arrest: Police

Michael Ferrell, 39, of Bumpass, was arrested after leading Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed pursuit that ended just before a busy intersection in Opal.

The incident began when a deputy clocked Ferrell speeding at 88 mph while heading north on Marsh Road through Bealeton.

The deputy pulled up behind Ferrell at a red light at Catlett Road, but instead of stopping, Ferrell changed lanes erratically and took off, reaching speeds of 120 mph in an attempt to escape, according to officials.

As he approached the intersection in Opal, Ferrell suddenly slowed down and stopped his vehicle, ending the chase without further incident.

Ferrell was taken into custody and charged with felony eluding and reckless driving. He is being held without bond at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center.

