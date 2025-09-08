Driver Crashes Into Yard, Then Tries To Bite Deputy In Spotsylvania: Sheriff

John Morrow is facing charges after allegedly attempting to take a bite out of crime after putting deputies through their paces on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called at around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the 8300–8500 block of Courthouse Road, where there were reports of a driver who had driven through a yard before coming to rest in the grass outside a nearby home.

Upon arrival, they found Morrow, who allegedly had the smell of alcohol on his breath "along with other indicators of impairment."

Morrow was not done yet.

Investigators say that after being asked to get out of his vehicle, Morrow shifted into gear and fled through the yard, though he was quickly tracked down by deputies.

Still not done.

Officials said that Morrow was uncooperative with deputies once he was detained, and while being arrested, he kicked multiple deputies and attempted to bite one before ultimately being taken into custody.

Morrow was charged with:

Driving under the influence - second offense;

Refusal of a breath test;

Assault on law enforcement;

Two counts of obstruction of justice.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

