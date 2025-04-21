Details Released In Fiery I-81 Crash, Unbelted Trucker Seriously Injured: Cops

It happened at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday, April 19, near the 272-mile marker in Shenandoah County, according to Virginia State Police.

That’s where the driver of a 2025 Peterbilt rig lost control after a tire blew out, slamming into the guardrail and jackknifing. The trailer then erupted into a towering inferno, sending black smoke billowing into the sky as stunned drivers looked on.

The driver — identified as 42-year-old Giorgi Khutsishvili of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey on Monday morning— was taken to Winchester Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He had been wearing a seatbelt, state police noted.

Both northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for around two hours while Virginia Department of Transportation crews handled the wreckage and detours.

Photos from the scene showed the truck completely destroyed, with little more than a scorched frame remaining.

The crash remains under investigation.

