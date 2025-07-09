Mostly Cloudy 88°

Denvel Ball Jr., Erick Glascock Arrested After VA Drug Bust

A pair of suspected drug traffickers were caught with a massive stash of fentanyl, cocaine, and syringes during a July 4 bust on a Virginia back road, thanks to a sharp-nosed K9 and a long-running narcotics investigation, police said.

Denvel Ball Jr. (left) and Eric Glascock

 Photo Credit: Culpepper Police Department
 Photo Credit: Culpepper Police Department
The drugs were seized in Virginia.

 Photo Credit: Culpepper Police Department
The seized drugs in Virginia.

 Photo Credit: Culpepper Police Department
Denvel Ball Jr, 58, of Spotsylvania, VA

 Photo Credit: Culpepper Police Department
Eric Glascock, 36, of Culpeper, VA

 Photo Credit: Culpepper Police Department
Zak Failla
Denvel Ball Jr., 58, of Spotsylvania, and Eric Glascock, 36, of Culpeper, were arrested after Culpeper Police Department detectives stopped their car near Ryland Chapel Road and Crookes Farm Road. 

The traffic stop followed a weeks-long investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotic and Gang Task Force.

Detectives had received a tip about a vehicle making runs between Culpeper County and Baltimore City, allegedly to pick up narcotics.

After determining that the information was credible, the detectives located the involved vehicle when it returned to Culpeper, police said.

With assistance from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, at which point the K9 conducted a free-air scan that led to the discovery of drugs in the vehicle.

A subsequent search turned up a "large amount" of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, narcotic paraphernalia, scales, and syringes, as seen in photos released by police. 

The drugs were found in multiple clear plastic bags alongside a large canister of hypodermic needles.

Ball and Glascock were both charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to distribute.

They were held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail. 

Additional charges are pending as the task force investigation continues.

