Denvel Ball Jr., 58, of Spotsylvania, and Eric Glascock, 36, of Culpeper, were arrested after Culpeper Police Department detectives stopped their car near Ryland Chapel Road and Crookes Farm Road.

The traffic stop followed a weeks-long investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotic and Gang Task Force.

Detectives had received a tip about a vehicle making runs between Culpeper County and Baltimore City, allegedly to pick up narcotics.

After determining that the information was credible, the detectives located the involved vehicle when it returned to Culpeper, police said.

With assistance from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, at which point the K9 conducted a free-air scan that led to the discovery of drugs in the vehicle.

A subsequent search turned up a "large amount" of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, narcotic paraphernalia, scales, and syringes, as seen in photos released by police.

The drugs were found in multiple clear plastic bags alongside a large canister of hypodermic needles.

Ball and Glascock were both charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to distribute.

They were held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Additional charges are pending as the task force investigation continues.

