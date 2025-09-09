On Monday, Sept. 8, members of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an account where images of child sexual abuse were being uploaded, stored, and potentially shared, the department said.

After investigating and reviewing the reported material, deputies obtained a search warrant at a home on the 9200 block of Thurston Lane in Spotsylvania County.

Inside, investigators seized multiple electronic devices.

Dennis Buchanan, 72, of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who believes a child is being abused is urged to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

