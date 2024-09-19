Overcast 77°

SHARE

Delivery Driver Takes Door-To-Door Shipping Too Seriously, Strikes Stafford Home, Sheriff Says

A Virginia homeowner got a little more than they ordered on Thursday in Stafford County when an SUV driver accidentally crashed into the front of a home.

The delivery driver reportedly failed to put the car into park before crashing into the home.

The delivery driver reportedly failed to put the car into park before crashing into the home.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders in Stafford County were called late in the morning on Sept. 19 to a building on Clint Lane, where a delivery driver took the term "door-to-door service" to heart.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, deputies were called before noon on Thursday to a residence in the 500 block of Clint Lane, when a delivery driver's vehicle crept forward and struck the front door of a Fredericksburg property. 

Investigators believe that the driver failed to put the truck into park before exiting the vehicle, and it progressed forward before striking the structure, causing damage to the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE