Delivery Driver Takes Door-To-Door Shipping Too Seriously, Strikes Stafford Home, Sheriff Says

First responders in Stafford County were called late in the morning on Sept. 19 to a building on Clint Lane, where a delivery driver took the term "door-to-door service" to heart.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, deputies were called before noon on Thursday to a residence in the 500 block of Clint Lane, when a delivery driver's vehicle crept forward and struck the front door of a Fredericksburg property.

Investigators believe that the driver failed to put the truck into park before exiting the vehicle, and it progressed forward before striking the structure, causing damage to the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

