David Kallo Killed In Woodbridge Shooting, PWC Police Say

A Fredericksburg man is dead and another man is recovering after a shooting in Woodbridge, police said.

Prince William County Police

Prince William County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police via Facebook
David Kapay Kallo, 35, was found shot and killed late in the afternoon on Saturday, Sept, 13, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers were called to the 13700 block of Telegraph Road around 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots, police said. Upon arrival, they found Kallo suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire and rescue personnel.

A second victim, 27, ran from the scene and was located at a nearby restaurant. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The initial investigation revealed Kallo had been in the area and got into an argument with two unknown men before the shooting, police said.

It does not appear to be random, according to officials.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday, Sept. 14 as the investigation into the deadly shooting continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the department.

