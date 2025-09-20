Jordy Lopez Campos, 18, of Woodbridge, and Dumfries resident David Omar Benitez Martinez are both behind bars in connection with the death of David Kapay Kallo last week, the Prince William County Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Kallo, 35, was found shot and killed late in the afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Officers were called to the 13700 block of Telegraph Road around 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots, police said. Upon arrival, they found Kallo suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire and rescue personnel.

A second victim, 27, ran from the scene and was located at a nearby restaurant. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators say that the two got into a physical altercation with Kallo, which escalated. When the three separated, Kallo attempted to walk away and was shot.

A second man in the area was also accidentally shot, and the two were later identified as suspects.

Lopez Campos was arrested at a home on Culpeper Drive in Woodbridge earlier this week, and Benitez Martinez was tracked down on Friday, Sept. 19 at a home on Hampstead Ridge Court in Dumfries.

Drugs and weapons were recovered during both arrests, police noted.

Lopez Campos was charged with:

Murder;

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Benitez Martinez was charged with four counts of principal in the second degree in the commission of a felony.

Both are being held without bond. Court dates are pending.

