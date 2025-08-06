Darian Martin, a registered sex offender, found himself in the crosshairs of investigators in Caroline County when two separate probes crisscrossed and ended with him facing a host of charges.

According to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Aug. 3, parents discovered "troubling" text messages between their 13-year-old daughter and an adult - later identified as Martin.

Among the messages uncovered included requests for inappropriate photographs, while an investigator "took possession of the juvenile’s phone, began a forensic examination, and conducted a specialized interview with the victim."

While the girl was being interviewed, officials say that a second, separate call came in from a passerby who picked up a lost or abandoned phone that contained "disturbing images."

The concerned citizen told the sheriff's office that he was looking to identify the owner of the phone by opening it, and inside he found what appeared to be child pornography, prompting the emergency call to the authorities.

While searching the phone, investigators uncovered confirmed the presence of child pornography, some of which is believed to have been filmed in person.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the phone belonged to the same person who sent the teen messages, with both being the Bowling Green resident.

Ten warrants were issued for Martin's home and he was taken into custody late on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

He was charged with:

Two counts of forcible sodomy;

Two counts of aggravated sexual battery;

Two counts of taking indecent liberties with a juvenile;

Two counts of object sexual penetration;

Two counts of using a communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

He is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending further investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.