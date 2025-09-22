Spotsylvania resident Dareion English, 28, is facing a host of charges following a high-risk, low-reward chase that ended with the convicted felon busted with an illegal weapon.

Deputies were called around 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, to the 10000 block of Patriot Highway for a report of a person brandishing a firearm, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, but English refused, fleeing north on Patriot Highway before heading onto the southbound lanes of I-95, officials said.

Deputies said the driver “reached speeds in excess of 130 mph, weaving through traffic and recklessly endangering other motorists as well as pursuing deputies.”

Moments later, the chase ended when English crashed at the Ladysmith off-ramp, where Virginia State Police immediately took him into custody.

A gun was recovered inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

English was charged with:

Felony eluding;

Reckless driving;

Possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic;

Possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic while in possession of a firearm;

Driving on a suspended license;

Displaying fictitious license plates;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

“We are extremely thankful no citizens were injured during this suspect’s reckless flight,” the sheriff’s office said. “This case underscores the commitment and professionalism of our deputies to ensure the continued safety of our community.”

