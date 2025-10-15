Hayes died unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 9, leaving "a huge hole in his children's hearts and those who loved him," according to a close friend.

Just days before his death, Hayes suffered a serious spinal injury when he fractured a vertebra.

He underwent major surgery, during which bone from his leg was grafted to his neck. Doctors then placed rods, bolts, and plates to help stabilize his spine.

Following the surgery, Hayes was moved to the ICU, where he continued to recover until he was stable enough to come home.

Then tragedy struck. Days after his homecoming, Hayes passed away unexpectedly.

Hayes leaves behind Michelle (Ernie), Dale Jr. (Maggie), Dustin (Taylor), Deleann and Drake; two grandsons, Kamdyn and David; two granddaughters, Saylor and Harper; and the mothers of his children, Cathy O’Bier and Deborah Davis Hayes, according to his obituary.

The family, still in shock, is now facing the emotional and financial toll of losing him so suddenly.

Because Hayes had no life insurance or coverage, the family had to borrow money from a “kind soul” who loaned funds so that funeral arrangements could be made immediately.

Now, they're working to pay it back, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

“We are hoping to raise enough money to help pay back the kind soul who gave the upfront money as a loan to the family,” the campaign explains. “This person does not have the upfront cost but gave a loan to the family so that final funeral arrangements could be made as soon as possible.”

The family is asking for donations to help ease that burden and give Hayes “the peaceful farewell he deserves.”

“We are humbly asking for your help during this difficult time,” the post continues. “Any donation — no matter how small — will go directly toward funeral and burial expenses so that we can give Dale the peaceful farewell he deserves.”

The fundraiser also notes that this is the only official GoFundMe authorized by the family and urges people to avoid any duplicate pages.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support,” organizers added. “Every share and every donation means the world to us as we navigate this painful loss.”

It can be found here.

"Please consider helping," Nancy Davis Harrison said. " Dale was a fun loving guy who had never met a stranger. He was turning his life around and starting over. He will be missed."

