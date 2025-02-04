Crash Shuts Down I-95 Express Lanes In Prince William County, Backing Up Traffic

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday near mile marker 151.4, just before VA-619 (Exit 150/Joplin Road), according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Emergency crews blocked both travel lanes to respond to the crash, forcing traffic to use the left shoulder to get by.

Officials confirmed that at least one person was injured, but additional details were not immediately available.

While express lane delays stretched less than a mile, authorities urged drivers to expect slowdowns in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes and use caution while traveling through the area.

