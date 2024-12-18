Crash And Clash: Fredericksburg Woman Arrested After Causing Crash, Assaulting Officer: Police

the intersection of Emancipation Highway and Cowan Boulevard on Dec. 12.

Oficers from the Fredericksburg Police Department responded to the intersection of Emancipation Highway and Cowan Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 12, where multiple vehicles sustained significant damage, and one person was treated for injuries in a crash caused by 23-year-old Shania Johnson..

While questioning Johnson, an officer noticed slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on her and in her vehicle, according to police. When asked to step out of her car, Johnson rolled up her window and attempted to drive away, police said.

The officer stopped her by opening the car door and putting the vehicle in park. Johnson then reportedly resisted officers’ attempts to remove her from the vehicle, resisting and kicking one officer during the struggle.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where she was held on an $8,000 bond. She faces the following charges:

Assault and battery of a police officer;

Obstructing justice;

Driving under the influence;

Reckless driving.

