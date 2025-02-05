Overcast 38°

Coach Vernon Lee II Killed By Reckless Driver In Virginia

A reckless driver from Fredericksburg behind the wheel of a Ford F-250 crashed into a stopped Lexus SUV, killing the driver and sending a passenger to the hospital, Virginia State Police said.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

 Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Investigators say Jeremy S. Kubela, 43, was driving a 2022 Ford F-250 when he veered off the right side of the road and slammed into a 2020 Lexus RX, which was stopped on the shoulder.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the express southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 151 in Prince William County.

The impact sent the Lexus into a guardrail before it bounced back into the travel lanes, ultimately coming to rest facing oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Lexus, 57-year-old Vernon S. Lee II, of Chester, died at the scene. His passenger, 25-year-old Shannon S. Lee, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. 

Both were wearing seatbelts, investigators noted.

Kubela was not injured in the crash and has since been charged with reckless driving.

The investigation remains ongoing.

