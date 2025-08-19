Fredericksburg Police said 45-year-old Clifton Rhines was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 13, following a shoplifting incident at a CVS on Emancipation Highway that rapidly escalated.

Officers said Rhines was initially compliant after being handcuffed behind his back, but quickly grew agitated, refused commands, and threatened to spit on officers repeatedly.

As officers attempted to restrain him, Rhines spat on one of them before biting another officer’s finger hard enough to cause a serious injury.

Medical staff later confirmed the officer’s finger was broken from the bite.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office helped officers get Rhines into a patrol vehicle.

Rhines is facing the following charges:

Misdemeanor trespassing;

Misdemeanor shoplifting;

Misdemeanor obstruction;

Felony assault on a law enforcement officer;

Felony assault on a law enforcement officer causing severe bodily injury.

He was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

