On Saturday, Aug. 30, Christopher Sullivan was pressure washing a metal roof when the washer got wedged between the roof and ladder, leading to a dangerous situation.

As he tried to free it, the ladder shifted left, sending Sullivan and the machine tumbling nearly 15 feet onto asphalt, according to his wife.

Sullivan was left with catastrophic injuries that included a brain bleed, broken jaw, and broken wrist.

Doctors are now waiting for swelling around his right eye to go down before determining if there are fractures on the right side of his face.

He also lost and chipped teeth in the fall, his family said, noting that he may require additional surgeries to repair the broken bones around his face and arms.

Sullivan is the sole provider for his family of five, which includes three children — one with special needs who requires therapy three days a week.

His wife, a stay-at-home mom, said the accident has left them in crisis.

“My husband has a long road to recovery and is going to be off work for quite a long time, so it could be as long as a few months,” she said.

“Chris is the one who provides for our household and keeps the bills paid, food on the table, and gas in the vehicles, and with this tragic accident putting a stop to keeping things running smoothly, we are in desperate need of help.”

A GoFundMe set up for the family raised more than $1,200 on Sullivan's behalf as they face mounting medical bills and other expenses.

"We both hate asking for help, but if it wasn’t absolutely needed, we wouldn’t have asked," Sullivan's wife wrote. "That being said, any amount donated is so very much appreciated, and we want to thank you in advance."

The fundraiser can be found here.

“All money donated will go towards paying for our bills until Chris is able to get back to work,” she added, noting that "we are thankful for your thoughts and prayers as well.

