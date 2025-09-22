Chaos At Phish Show: Band Responds After Fatal Stabbing Outside Virginia Concert

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19, officers were called to the Hampton Coliseum during a Phish show to investigate reports of a stabbing involving at least two victims.

According to the Hampton Police Department, investigators believe an argument took place among a group of people that escalated into a physical altercation.

During that fight, one person suffered a life-threatening injury, while two others were also hurt during the fracas.

First responders rushed one person to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The suspect fled on foot and was later detained.

"During last night’s show, a tragic incident took place in the parking lot outside Hampton Coliseum," Phish posted on Instagram.

"There was an altercation behind one of the tents in the unofficial vending area in which someone lost their life and two other people were injured."

The band said on Sunday that they have no additional information outside of what the police have provided.

"What we do know is upsetting enough," they added. "We are deeply saddened by this and our hearts go out to all of those affected."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.