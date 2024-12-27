NULL 32°

SHARE

CDC Flags Mutations in H5N1 Bird Flu Virus Amid Heightened Surveillance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified mutations in the H5N1 bird flu virus that may increase its ability to infect humans. 

These mutations, found in the hemagglutinin (HA) gene, play a key role in helping the virus attach to cells in the upper respiratory tract.

These mutations, found in the hemagglutinin (HA) gene, play a key role in helping the virus attach to cells in the upper respiratory tract.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jordan Whitt
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

These mutations, found in the hemagglutinin (HA) gene, play a key role in helping the virus attach to cells in the upper respiratory tract.

This discovery stems from the first severe US case of H5N1, involving a Louisiana resident over 65 who had direct contact with infected backyard birds. 

Notably, these mutations weren’t present in the bird samples, suggesting they developed after the virus jumped to the patient.

The CDC reassures the public that the overall risk remains low, with no evidence of human-to-human transmission. 

Still, experts are keeping a close watch, as the mutations could signal the virus’s potential to adapt further to humans.

H5N1 has circulated in birds for decades, but human cases are rare and typically linked to close contact with sick animals. 

This year, the US has reported 61 human infections, most of them mild. In response, health authorities are bolstering biosecurity in poultry farms and advising vigilance for those who handle birds.

To stay safe, the CDC recommends avoiding contact with sick or dead birds and practicing good hygiene when handling animals.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE