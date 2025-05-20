Car Veers Into Oncoming Traffic On I-81 In Virginia, Killing Woman: State Police

Virginia State Police say the crash happened shortly after noon on Monday, May 19, at the 309-mile marker on Interstate 81 in Frederick County.

According to investigators, a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Marsha Constantine, of Orchard Beach, Maine, was headed south when it ran off the left side of the highway and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The Volkswagen collided head-on with a northbound 2017 Ford F350, police said.

Constantine was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. She was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators noted.

The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old man from Lake Butler, Florida, was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

He was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation.

