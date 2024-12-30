Car Thief In Hospital Scrubs Caught With High-Tech Help After Fredericksburg Heist, Police Say

An officer from the Fredericksburg Police Department responded to the report of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the 500 block of Emancipation Highway, where the owner of a vehicle advised that his car had been taken while he left it idling in a nearby parking lot.

Security footage from the business revealed the suspect dressed in hospital patient attire, prompting investigators to expand the search to the nearby hospital.

Using multiple surveillance systems, the officer identified Randy Trivette, Jr., 33, as the suspect, leading to a massive search.

The stolen vehicle was entered into the national database, and one day later, a Flock camera system in Monterey, Tennessee flagged the car.

Monterey police located the vehicle and arrested Trivette, who has no fixed address. He is currently being held in Tennessee, awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

