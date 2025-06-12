Body Recovered From Rappahannock River In Stafford County: Sheriff

Deputies in Stafford County responded to the 100 block of Riverside Drive around 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, June 11, after someone reported seeing a body floating in the water, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

With help from Stafford Fire and Rescue and the Fredericksburg Police Department, first responders recovered the body of a man from the river, the sheriff’s office said.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Foul play is not suspected at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Thursday, June 12.

No other information was released, and the investigation is ongoing.

