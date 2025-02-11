Bobby Wright Jr., 34, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 10 after police responded to reports of a man pointing a firearm at passing vehicles in the 3400 block of Emancipation Highway, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Officers Parker and Hernandez-Rios located Wright along Route 1, took him into custody, and a search of his belongings revealed a black Beretta APX BB gun, police said.

Three separate victims reported that Wright had aimed the weapon at cars on Route 1, including one woman who told officers he pointed it at her at close range. She said she was terrified and believed her life was in danger during the encounter, police said.

When questioned, Wright told investigators he used the gun to stop traffic so he could cross the road, claiming he didn’t realize it was illegal to point a fake firearm at people.

Wright was arrested and charged with brandishing a weapon. He was turned over to the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.