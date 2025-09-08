Bloody-Faced Man Tried To Steal Deputy’s Gun In Wild Virginia Burglary Brawl: Spotsy Sheriff

Nikoalis Conley, 27, who has no known address, was left bloodied following a dangerous encounter with members of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, when he attempted to disarm a deputy.

The chaos began around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, when deputies were called to the 6800 block of Red Rose Village for a reported burglary, according to the sheriff's office.

A resident told investigators they found a person they knew inside their home who wasn’t supposed to be there after forcing his way through a window screen.

When deputies arrived, they found Conley inside, but as they tried to take him into custody, things spiraled out of control.

“(Conley) immediately began striking one deputy,” the sheriff’s office said. Another deputy tried using a Taser, but it didn’t work.

According to the sheriff’s office, (Conley) then “wrapped his arms around one deputy’s waist and attempted to remove the deputy’s firearm from its holster.”

The deputy managed to keep control of his gun until another deputy pepper-sprayed Conley in the face, officials said.

Even then, Conley kept fighting until deputies finally got him in cuffs.

Spotsylvania Fire/Rescue treated Conley at the scene. No deputies were seriously injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Conley was charged with:

Two counts of assault on law enforcement;

Attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer of a firearm;

Obstruction of justice with force;

Larceny;

Trespassing;

Breaking and entering.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

"The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office commends the deputies for their courage and professionalism in safely resolving a dangerous and potentially fatal encounter," officials said. "We also extend our compassion to the victim, who endured the impact of this crime."

