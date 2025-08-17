The suspect, Austin Wayne Wilson, a man in his 20s, was identified on CCTV and arrested following the incident at a business on Plank Road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Wilson entered the women’s restroom, hid inside a stall, and then climbed into the victim’s stall. He then pulled out a knife, threatened the woman and attempted to restrain her, officials said.
The woman screamed until Wilson fled. She suffered a knife wound to her hand and was later taken to the hospital, officials said.
CCTV footage showed Wilson in a black hat, shirt, and shorts arriving as a passenger in a vehicle. Authorities released the images, and community tips quickly identified him as the suspect.
Wilson was arrested and charged with:
- Abduction (by force, intimidation, or deception);
- Malicious wounding;
- Obstruction of justice;
- Assault and battery;
- Obscene sexual display.
He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
