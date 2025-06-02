The Fredericksburg woman with an active warrant is facing multiple charges after a wild Saturday night at Jay’s Sports Lounge in Stafford County, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

Campbell, 28, was arrested on May 31, shortly after 8:30 p.m., after allegedly getting physical with a staff member and being caught with dozens of narcotic pills, police said.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were already on scene at the nearby Motel 6 for an unrelated disturbance when they got word of a fight breaking out at Jay’s Sports Lounge — just a short walk away.

When the first deputy arrived, bystanders immediately pointed out the curious suspect.

Campbell, who appeared intoxicated, became “immediately defensive” and tried to quietly pass her purse to a friend, deputies said.

That move didn’t work.

Staff at the bar told deputies that Campbell had been seen in the men’s bathroom, and when they tried to escort her out, she struck an employee in the face and broke a security wand, the sheriff’s office said.

Inside the purse she attempted to hand off, deputies found 67 Schedule II pills, they noted. She also had an active capias warrant out of Loudoun County.

Campbell was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Assault and battery;

Destruction of property;

Public intoxication;

Capias service (Loudoun County).

She was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on a $1,500 secured bond.

