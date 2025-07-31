Ashlee Brown-Stone and Robert Robinson Jr. proved to be poor actors after being pulled over on Monday, July 28, by an officer who noticed their vehicle driving on Race Street near Emancipation Highway.

What drew the officer's attention? The vehicle had no front license plate and improperly displayed registration decals, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Police said the pair avoided eye contact and appeared visibly nervous during the stop, leading to further investigation.

That behavior raised suspicions, officials said, and prompted a second officer to arrive for backup.

When the second officer saw suspected narcotics in plain view inside the vehicle, both Brown-Stone and Robinson Jr. were detained, police said.

A search of the car turned up several bags of suspected cocaine, a firearm, one 9mm round, a black digital scale with white powdery residue, and additional suspected narcotics, according to investigators.

Brown-Stone and Robinson Jr. were placed under arrest, and warrants were obtained for:

Robert Robinson Jr.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of ammunition for a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana (over 1 ounce);

Possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics;

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics.

Ashlee Brown-Stone

Possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance;

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana (over 1 ounce);

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics;

Possession of schedule I/II narcotics with a firearm.

Robinson Jr. was held without bond, and Brown-Stone was issued a $10,000 secure bond.

