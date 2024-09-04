Philip Alonzo Johnson skyrocketed up the sheriff's office "most wanted" list after attacking two women during a domestic dispute late on Sept. 3, officials say.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night to the 5500 block of Morris Road, where there was a reported domestic incident involving a weapon.

Investigators say that Johnson was assaulting his girlfriend outside of the residence until she was able to retreat back into the home and locked herself in a room.

It was reported that Johnson then retrieved a weapon from inside the house and attempted to break down the door where she was hiding. A friend of the girlfriend then attempted to stop him, at which point he struck her in the head with the weapon.

Both were able to flee the area and call 911.

The area was cordoned off, officials said, and the residence - where Johnson was last seen - was cleared.

Johnson was able to flee before the search, they added.

He is now wanted for charges that include:

Brandishing a firearm;

Malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Strangulation;

Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnson was described as a White man with blue eyes, brown hair, who is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous and investigators made note that he has gang affiliations.

Anyone who comes into contact with Johnson has been advised to not approach him and contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

