Armed And Dangerous: Search Intensifies For Teen Wanted In Spotsylvania Shooting

Detectives from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office issued a new alert on Tuesday, Dec. 10 regarding Jahvel "Vel" Antonio Littleford, who is wanted in connection to a shooting last week that left his 22-year-old victim with critical injuries.

Deputies from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8100 block of Cherry Tree Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, around 7 p.m., following a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the woman suffering from several gunshot wounds. First responders from Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue transported her to a nearby hospital after deputies provided immediate medical care.

Littleford was identified as a suspect and is now wanted for:

Assault; malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Intentional damage/vandalism.

Authorities confirmed the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, and Littleford is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately released.

