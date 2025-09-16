Bealeton resident Anna Grace Layher, now 28, has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for sexual offenses against children, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Specifically, Layher was convicted of rape of a child under 13 years of age and object sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13.

She pleaded guilty in June.

According to the sheriff's office, in 2023 and 2024, Layher produced sexually explicit videos and images of two children known to her, which were then sent to Davey Jonathan Sisk.

At the time, Sisk was Layher’s 29-year-old boyfriend living in Culpeper.

Sisk was sentenced to 40 years in a federal prison for sexually exploiting and attempting to sexually exploit a child, as well as receiving child pornography.

Judge James Fisher sentenced Layher to a life sentence with all but 30 years suspended on the rape charge, and life with all but 20 years suspended on the other offense.

In total, Layher will serve 50 years, consecutive to a federal sentence of 40 years related to the sexual exploitation of children.

"Layher is currently 28 years old.," officials said."The suspended life sentence will stay in place for the remainder of her life."

If she is ever to be released, Layher will have to register as a sex offender and be on lifetime supervised probation. There is also a lifetime protective order in place so she cannot have contact with her victims.

