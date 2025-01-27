Angry Amazon Worker Made Bomb, Death Threats Against Former Colleagues In Fredericksburg: Cops

The drama unfolded on Saturday, Jan. 25, when deputies from the sheriff's office were called to the Amazon location to investigate reports of threatening messages.

Two employees reported receiving alarming texts from the former staffer, leading deputies to secure a warrant for threats of death and threats to bomb, officials said.

But the threats didn’t stop there.

Hours later, at shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, the same deputy responded to a second report from the same facility.

Authorities said the suspect, using a different phone number, continued making threats, this time targeting a specific employee.

An additional warrant for threats of death was obtained as a result of the ongoing harassment.

The suspect remains at large, and authorities are continuing their investigation.

No further details about the suspect or their motive were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

