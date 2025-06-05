Angelina Petra Resendiz was last seen around 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, at Miller Hall, her barracks on the base, according to the Virginia State Police and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

The Texas native is described as a White/Hispanic woman who is 5-feet tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Her clothing and any vehicle information are currently unknown.

The critically missing adult alert was issued by Virginia State Police on behalf of NCIS around 9:38 p.m. on June 3, days after her last confirmed sighting.

No details about what she was last wearing or a possible vehicle she could be traveling in was released by state police.

“This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” VSP wrote.

Anyone with information on Resendiz’s whereabouts is urged to contact NCIS at (877) 579-3648 or check the active alerts page at vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.

The NCIS is leading the investigation.

