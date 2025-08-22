Angela Holloman, 22, the infant’s mother, and Andrew Phillips, 29, her boyfriend, were both indicted in connection with the death of Asher Holloman last fall.

Specifically, both were charged with homicide, abuse/neglect of a child resulting in serious injury, and child endangerment/cruelty.

Deputies and Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue rushed to a home in the 12600 block of Orange Plank Road on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, for reports of an infant in respiratory distress.

The child was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital, but despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced dead, investigators said.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Child Victims Unit launched an investigation after an autopsy by the Office of the Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was homicide.

Holloman and Phillips are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

“The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Asher Holloman," officials said. "We share in the community’s sorrow over this tragic loss of an innocent life.”

