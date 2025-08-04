Andre’ Johnson, of Spotsylvania, was pronounced dead on Sunday, Aug. 3, after his white 2010 Ford Crown Victoria veered off the road in the 6800 block of Towles Mill Road and plummeted down an embankment, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

“Mr. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash,” Major Delbert Myrick said in a statement. “Preliminary findings indicate that speed may have been a contributing factor.”

Deputies responded to the scene just after the crash and located the mangled vehicle off the roadway.

Johnson was alone in the car and did not survive the impact. He was declared dead at the scene by first responders. His next of kin has been notified, officials said.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Unit is still actively investigating the incident to determine exactly what led to the fatal wreck.

Sheriff Roger L. Harris and the agency “extend their heartfelt condolences to Mr. Johnson’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.