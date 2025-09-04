The Fredericksburg Police Department said Andre Bennett was riding in a car pulled over on Wednesday, Aug. 27, after the driver rolled a stop sign and skipped a turn signal.

The driver played it cool. Bennett did not.

He claimed he had no ID and refused to give his name — a problem, since one of the officers on scene already recognized him and knew he had multiple warrants out of Stafford County and Charles County in Maryland, police said.

When officers ordered him out, Bennett looked like he was about to bolt. Moments later, he did.

He sprinted from the car but was chased down by officers who took him to the ground.

Bennett allegedly kept fighting, ignoring commands, and elbowed one officer in the nose so hard it caused a bloody cut, police said.

Backup arrived to help wrestle him into cuffs.

Paramedics treated both Bennett and the injured officer at the scene.

Meanwhile, a police K9 sniffed the car and flagged narcotics inside. A later search of Bennett turned up glass smoking devices with residue and additional drugs, police said.

Bennett was hit with a stack of new charges on top of his outstanding warrants, including:

Assault on a law enforcement officer;

Possession of Schedule I/II substances;

Possession of Schedule III substances;

Obstruction of justice.

Bennett is being held without bond, officials said. The driver was released with just a warning — at least for now, pending lab results.

