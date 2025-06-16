The child, Kai Foreman, was last seen around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, June 16, in the 900 block of East Liberty Street in Norfolk, according to the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse.

Kai is described as a 4-year-old Black boy, who is 3-foot-6, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red Crocs, blue shorts, and a gray True Religion T-shirt.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect is identified as Tyli Nekah Scott, 27, a Black man with black hair in small braids and brown eyes, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 173 pounds.

Authorities said Scott was last seen wearing khakis, a plaid shirt, and a ski mask.

Both were last seen on foot.

Anyone who sees the suspect or child should immediately call 9-1-1 or contact Norfolk Police at 757-664-7000.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.