Alysia Marie Coffelt, 28, of Edinburg, died Friday, April 25, from injuries she sustained in a three-vehicle crash along John Marshall Highway, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened at 8:35 a.m. just east of Back Road when a Ford F-250 crossed the double solid yellow centerline, sideswiping a Subaru Outback and then colliding head-on with the Toyota Camry Coffelt was driving.

Coffelt, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Roy Mongold Jr., 44, of Fisher, West Virginia, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing as of Tuesday, April 29.

Born in Woodstock, Coffelt was a 2015 graduate of Strasburg High School, where she was a member of the Purple Regiment Marching Band, according to her obituary. She worked as a pharmacy technician at Strasburg Pharmacy.

"She loved the outdoors, her lop-eared rabbits, collecting rocks, waterfalls, and her dogs," her family said.

Coffelt and her mother shared a longtime passion for showing mini lop rabbits, while friends and family described her as an artistic and creative soul who touched everyone she met.

“She was a remarkable person whose memory will live on and will be dearly missed by all she left a mark on,” one friend wrote on social media. "My heart hurts for all those who loved and cared for Alysia."

Coffelt is survived by her parents, Keith Michael and Deborah Ann VanDyne Coffelt; her sister, Brittany Annette Coffelt; her grandparents, and her boyfriend, John Reynolds, along with extended family members.

“Alysia was such a wonderful person, who loved hiking, rocks, and her dogs," family friend Torre Rivers shared on a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family. "This was an unexpected tragedy, and any support is deeply appreciated.”

Donations can be made here.

