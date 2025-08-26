The 29-year-old Army veteran died after what his family described as a "tragic experience," though the organ donor will save some more lives in death.

Jameson, a Fredericksburg resident, "did not pull through" after spending days on life support, his family confirmed.

“AJ was a devoted son, a loving father, and a cherished brother,” his family said. “He lived his life with compassion, always putting his family and friends first."

"No matter the challenges he faced, AJ carried himself with strength and a smile that lit up the room... His kindness, loyalty, and unwavering support touched the lives of so many.”

Loved ones described Jameson as a man with a deep commitment to family, was a proud father who cherished his time with his son, and a loyal brother who always showed up for those around him.

A graduate of the US Army’s 91D power generation program, Jameson later transitioned into real estate before his death. He was a realtor with Gillies Team Real Estate, where he quickly made an impression on both clients and colleagues.

"We have lost someone we love dearly - it hurts. I haven't been able to say much about this - I don't have the words. Aeneaus Jameson - you are a brother, family member and I...we... are going to miss you," team leader Michael Gillies said.

"The power you had to light up a room (and get a room lit)," he added. "The energy that poured out of you. The confidence that you brought to every situation and helped others feel at the same time. It's all irreplaceable."

Away from work, Jameson loved football and friends, but above all, he was happiest with his son and family.

Friends and loved ones shared tributes across social media after his death.

“Always authentically yourself — fun, loving, and the life of the party,” wrote Equita Queen. “Though your soul is free and at peace now, our hearts ache with the loss. You are finally at peace and reunited with your loved ones. We’ll love and miss you forever.”

Tiffanie Gray remembered their long friendship and late-night conversations: “You’ve been there for me thru so much… even as adults we still tried to make time for each other when life didn’t get in the way. I can’t believe I’m never gonna see you again, dude. This shit broke me. Rest easy AJ, you’ll forever be missed.”

Corey Ford II urged friends to support the GoFundMe set up for the family, while AJ’s obituary described him as a man who “lived life with love, laughter, and an unwavering dedication to his family.”

Jameson’s impact will outlast his years, his family emphasized. Not only through memories, but through his final act of service: organ donation.

The GoFundMe states: “Aeneaus was an Army veteran and an organ donor so he still lives on to save lives."

Funeral arrangements can be found here.

