Ahmad Haigler, 26, of Spotsylvania, was arrested on May 29, and charged in connection with the fatal 2023 shooting of Antione Fox, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Fox was just 19 years old when police say he was shot and killed on June 10, 2023, sparking an intensive investigation that stretched nearly two years.

Detectives said they were able to identify Haigler as a suspect through evidence collected over the course of the long-running probe.

He is now charged with:

First-degree murder;

Use of a firearm to commit murder;

Conspiracy to commit murder;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Haigler is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The arrest marks a breakthrough in what had become a cold case and a source of anguish for Fox’s loved ones.

“This development showcases the detectives' dedication, persistence, and investigative skills as they remained committed to pursuing justice throughout this two-year investigation,” the department said in a statement.

Officials also credited the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for its “ongoing professional assistance.”

The investigation remains active.

