$348M Virginia Lottery Winner’s First Big Buy From Largest Jackpot Ever May Surprise You

It’s a lawn mower.

The anonymous winner of the record-breaking $348 million Mega Millions jackpot from the June 27 drawing told Virginia Lottery officials they plan to buy a zero-radius riding lawn mower with their winnings.

It is unclear what they will do with the other $348,997,000, (give or take).

The single winning ticket — which matched all six numbers: 18-21-29-42-50 and the Mega Ball 2 — was bought at E & C Mid Atlantic, on Northumberland Highway in Burgess.

The business also cashed in with a $50,000 bonus of their own for selling the winning ticket.

About four weeks later, the winner walked into Virginia Lottery headquarters in Richmond and handed over the ticket. Under state law, winners of $1 million or more can choose to remain anonymous, and this one did just that.

They had two options: the full $348 million paid over 30 years or a one-time $155.6 million cash payout before taxes. They chose the cash.

This marks the 10th Mega Millions jackpot won in Virginia since the game began in 2002.

