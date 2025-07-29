$348M Mega Millions Ticket Sold At 'Luckiest VA Store' Is Largest Jackpot In State History

The winning Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers in the June 27 drawing and was purchased at E & C Mid-Atlantic in Burgess, according to the Virginia Lottery.

While the jackpot winner hasn’t stepped forward yet, Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Jones visited the store to present E & C Mid-Atlantic Vice President of Operations Juan Torres with a ceremonial check for $50,000 – the bonus retailers receive for selling a winning ticket worth $5 million or more.

“This is a historic jackpot win in Virginia, the largest ever won in the Commonwealth,” Jones said.

“But it means more than just an incredible stroke of luck for the winner or winners," he added. "Proceeds from the sale of Virginia Lottery games support our K-12 public schools and we see success thanks to our valuable retail partners."

Torres was equally thrilled.

“This may be the luckiest store in Virginia!” Torres said. “All of us at E & C Mid-Atlantic are excited that this record-setting prize came from a ticket sold at our Burgess store.”

Whoever is holding the golden ticket has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Winners can choose the full jackpot amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $155.5 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

The odds of matching all six numbers? A nearly impossible 1 in 290,472,336, according to the Virginia Lottery.

This historic Mega Millions win marks the 10th jackpot claimed in Virginia since the game began in 2002.

