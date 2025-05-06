Mostly Cloudy 72°

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Virginia Town

A small earthquake shook a Virginia community on Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. 

The earthquake was reported eight kilmoters south of Dillwyn in Virginia.

 Photo Credit: USGS
Zak Failla
Shortly after 1 p.m. on May 6, the US Geological Survey reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake that struck in Dillwyn. 

Anyone who may have felt the shake of the earthquake can report it to the USGS here

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries related to the earthquake. 

"Earthquakes less than 3.5 on this scale are generally not felt at the surface, but can be detected by sensitive instruments called seismometers," according to the Virginia Department of Energy. 

"Earthquakes from 3.5 up to 5.5 are felt but there is little structural damage; above 6.0, damage increases dramatically." 

