3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Virginia Town

Shortly after 1 p.m. on May 6, the US Geological Survey reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake that struck in Dillwyn.

Anyone who may have felt the shake of the earthquake can report it to the USGS here.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries related to the earthquake.

"Earthquakes less than 3.5 on this scale are generally not felt at the surface, but can be detected by sensitive instruments called seismometers," according to the Virginia Department of Energy.

"Earthquakes from 3.5 up to 5.5 are felt but there is little structural damage; above 6.0, damage increases dramatically."

