Overcast 81°

SHARE

$2M Powerball Shock: Spotsylvania Woman Thought She Misread Winning Ticket

A Spotsylvania woman just hit the jackpot — almost literally — after cashing in a $2 million Powerball ticket, Virginia Lottery officials announced.

Weis Market at 9801 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

Weis Market at 9801 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous as allowed under state law, told Lottery officials she usually only plays when the jackpot is massive. 

This time, it paid off.

“I kept thinking I was looking at it wrong,” she said after realizing her ticket matched the first five numbers in the Wednesday, Aug. 27, drawing.

The winning numbers: 9-12-22-41-61, with a Powerball of 25.

Her ticket, purchased at Weis Market on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania, would have been worth $1 million. But thanks to the extra $1 Power Play, her prize doubled to $2 million.

Retailers win too — Weis Market will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Powerball drawings are held three nights a week, with odds of winning the jackpot sitting at 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of winning any prize? A much more forgiving 1 in 25.

to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE