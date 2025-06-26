115 MPH Motorcycle Chase Ends In Deadly Crash In Virginia, State Police Say

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, June 27, a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle clocked at 115 mph on southbound I-495 near Eisenhower Avenue, a spokesperson for the department said.

The rider refused to stop, launching a pursuit that continued onto I-95 and then Route 1 via Exit 152A.

The chase ended when the rider lost control, went off the left side of Route 1, and slammed into the median.

The rider was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

State police say suspected narcotics and cash were recovered at the crash site. Identification of the motorcyclist pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

