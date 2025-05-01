100 MPH Pursuit Ends With Virginia Driver Airlifted After PIT Spinout: Sheriff

Nicholas Murphy, 40, of Warrenton, was behind the wheel of a blue Cadillac when he led Fauquier County deputies on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday night, April 30, authorities said.

It started just before 8 p.m., when a deputy tried to stop the Cadillac near Cedar Run Drive and Frytown Road, though Murphy wasn't going to go down quietly.

Murphy took off, reportedly flying between 80 and 100 mph down Dumfries Road, side-swiping another vehicle near Rogues Road before continuing toward Catlett, the sheriff’s office said.

Murphy made a sudden U-turn in a cul-de-sac and barreled back onto Dumfries Road, then down Rogues Road before veering off onto a walking path and someone’s yard.

A deputy performed a PIT maneuver at Edington Drive, stopping the chase before more damage or injuries occurred.

Deputies said Murphy appeared high and was exhibiting signs of being under the influence. He was flown by helicopter to Fairfax Hospital for emergency care.

A search of his car turned up more trouble.

Murphy is now facing charges that include:

Eluding;

Hit-and-run;

Driving after forfeiture (third offense);

Reckless driving;

Driving without an ignition interlock;

Inhaling drugs or noxious chemicals;

DWI;

Multiple traffic violations.

No details about his next court appearance were released by the sheriff's office.

