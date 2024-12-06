From Safeway To Seamless: Falls Church Gets DMV’s Newest Amazon Fresh Location

Next week, Falls Church will be home to the latest Amazon Fresh store in the DMV area, replacing a former Safeway store at the Crossroads Center in Bailey's Crossroads.

The grand opening is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

According to Amazon, customers "will find a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood; plus our culinary team offers customers a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in-store, every day.”

The stores also allow for customers to skip the checkout line using Amazon Dart Cash, order same-day delivery online, or use Alexa for grocery-related questions.

There are now 10 Amazon Fresh locations in the DMV region including stores in:

Alexandria;

Chevy Chase;

Chevy Chase - Lake Terrace;

Fairfax;

Falls Church;

Franconia;

Gaithersburg;

Glen Burnie;

Lorton;

Manassas.

Other locations have opened in California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Washington.

"Amazon Fresh is a new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in store or online," the company states.

"We’ve taken our decades of operations experience to deliver consistently low prices for all and same-day delivery for Prime members."

