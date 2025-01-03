Falls Church Teacher Arrested For Distributing THC Vapes To High Schoolers: Police

Detectives with the Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad arrested Kaitlyn Cresent, 28, on Monday, Dec. 30, following a two-month investigation, according to Fairfax County police.

The investigation began in October 2024, after Child Protective Services received a tip alleging Cresent had been selling vape cartridges to students at school, and detectives determined the sales occurred between December 2023 and June 2024 and involved at least four students.

Cresent faces the following charges:

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

Distribution of a controlled substance on school property;

Distribution of tobacco/hemp to a minor.

She has been placed on administrative leave and is no longer employed by Fairfax County Public Schools, officials noted.

Cresent was held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $4,000 bond. Authorities did not release further details regarding the students involved.

