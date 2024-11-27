Falls Church Priest Turns ‘Jeopardy!’ Dream Into $40K, 3-Game Win Streak

Kevin Laskowski, of Falls Church, claimed his third victory on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after a dramatic comeback in Final Jeopardy! His success has earned him a spot among this season’s top contenders and a shot at the coveted Tournament of Champions.

The priest-in-charge at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Centreville entered the final round in second place, trailing Julia Schan, a stay-at-home mom from California. The Final Jeopardy! clue challenged players to identify a state with 15 official songs, two of which mention moonshine and three played in 3/4 time.

Laskowski bet big and correctly answered “Tennessee,” while the points leader stumbled. His bold move secured the win with a total score of $13,599 to the delight of his parishioners.

“It was an amazing experience, and I’m thrilled to share it,” Laskowski wrote on Facebook, where he’s been sharing his journey. Appearing on Jeopardy! was a lifelong goal for the trivia-savvy priest, who’s now achieved it in style.

His congregation and the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia cheered him on from afar, celebrating his success on social media. “Way to go!!!” one parishioner posted, while another joked, “Think he had a little holy inside info?” after Tuesday’s game featured a Bible trivia category.

Laskowski remained humble and stayed focused on the game.

“Thanks, y’all,” he wrote to his supporters. “It was a dream come true.”

Since Monday, Laskowski has amassed $39,400 in winnings and plans to defend his title Thursday as he aims to continue his winning streak and solidify his place in "Jeopardy!" history.

