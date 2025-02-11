Falls Church HS Teacher Among Seven Arrested In Internet Predator Sting, Police In VA Say

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau and Child Exploitation Unit launched a multi-day operation aimed at identifying individuals using online platforms to arrange illegal encounters with minors, resulting in seven arrests.

The suspects, ranging in age from 24 to 50, arrived in Fairfax County expecting to meet underage victims but were instead met by law enforcement.

Among those arrested was Richard Joseph Berkowitz, 36, of Fairfax, a teacher at Falls Church High School in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS).

Berkowitz, who has been employed with FCPS since 2013, was charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of production of child sexual abuse material.

Following his arrest, he was placed on suspension and remains suspended pending further legal proceedings.

Another educator, Geoffrey Testa, 45, of New York, who worked as a teacher at Amherst Central High School in Buffalo, was also arrested.

Testa is being held at the Erie County Correctional Facility in New York and will be extradited to Fairfax County upon the completion of the legal process.

The full list of suspects and their charges includes:

Chad Hockman, 50, of Warrenton – solicitation of a minor; contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

Carlos Antonio Saenz , 47, of Manassas – solicitation of a minor; indecent liberties with a minor;

, 47, of Manassas – solicitation of a minor; indecent liberties with a minor; Gustavo Ramos Cahuaya , 28, of Sterling – solicitation of a minor; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; production of child sexual abuse material;

, 28, of Sterling – solicitation of a minor; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; production of child sexual abuse material; Enrique Montesflores Espana , 48, of Arlington – solicitation of a minor; contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

, 48, of Arlington – solicitation of a minor; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; Charles Stephen Wolf, 24, of Washington, D.C. – three counts of solicitation of a minor; use of a vehicle to promote unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor; indecent liberties with a minor.

Fairfax County Police are urging parents to "closely monitor their children’s online activities and use security settings to block access to inappropriate platforms.

"They also encourage open conversations about the risks of online interactions and reporting any suspicious behavior."

