Youngkin Orders Criminal Investigation Into Fairfax Schools Over Student Abortion Allegations

In a statement released this week, Youngkin said he has directed the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to open an investigation following reports claiming school staff members allegedly arranged for students to obtain abortions.

“I am deeply concerned with the allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools officials arranged for minors to get abortions without parental consent and may have misused public funds to pay for them,” Youngkin said.

“I am directing the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to open a full criminal investigation into the matter immediately.”

According to the governor’s office, reports allege the school system may have arranged and paid for procedures for multiple minors.

Investigators will also look into whether local, state, or federal funds were involved.

A spokesperson for district said that "at no time would this situation as described in these 2021 allegations be acceptable in Fairfax County Public Schools."

"We are prepared to fully cooperate in the state police investigation into these 2021 allegations," the spokesperson added. "As this is an ongoing personnel matter, we are unable to comment further at this time."

"We remain focused on preparations for the start of the school year - with an ongoing commitment to academic excellence and opportunity for each and every student in a safe and welcoming environment.”

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

